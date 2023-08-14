Northeastern State men’s soccer garnered ten Great American Conference Academic All-Conference honors from the 2022-’23 season, league officials announced Monday.
There were 89 overall student-athletes named among the seven institutions that sponsor men’s soccer.
Braxton Bulman, Daniel Burton, Davi Dornelles, David Fancher, Alex Guzman, Niklas Kirhoff, Luan Lamas, Ryan McCully, Erik Quiroz, and Flynn Semmerling were all selected.
