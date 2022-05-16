INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in its program history, the Northeastern State University Baseball program is heading to the NCAA Tournament as the bracket of 56 teams was announced Sunday evening.
The RiverHawks and fans watched the NCAA selection show from inside the NSU Event Center as they will travel to Magnolia, Ark., for the Central Regional II hosted by Southern Arkansas. Eight teams from the Central Region advanced, with Northeastern State earning the number-6 seed.
Northeastern State (37-16) will face the region's number-3 seed, Henderson State. The two teams have not met each other since 2012.
Southern Arkansas hosts Washburn in the other half of the double-elimination bracket. The RiverHawks will see either team on the second day of the tournament.
The winner of the Southern Arkansas Regional will host the winner of the Central Missouri Regional in a best-of-three series that starts on May 27.
Northeastern State last played in a national tournament in 1996 as NAIA members reaching the Great Plains Regional Final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.