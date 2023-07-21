KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second consecutive season four Northeastern State University student-athletes were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court Thursday. RiverHawks honored by the NABC included Tylor Arnold, Dillon Bailey, Ryan Gendron, and Jaxon Jones.
The program earned the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award for the first time with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. Northeastern State was the lone program out of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) honored, with just over 300 basketball programs named.
16 student-athletes from four of the 14 members of the MIAA were honored, with Northeastern State being tied for the second most behind Fort Hays State, who had five.
To be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior academically and a varsity player; earn a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year; must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution; and the institution must be a member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.
