NSU FALLS FLAT: No. 15 Washburn drops RiverHawks

Playing their third game in four days, Northeastern State made an early surge in the first half but fell flat, dropping an 88-73 contest at No. 15 Washburn Tuesday evening.
The Ichabods used a combined 19 unanswered point run in the final seven minutes of the first half to down the RiverHawks in the late season makeup game.
"We had a hard time guarding them all night, they (Washburn) were able to do what they wanted with the basketball," said head coach Ja Havens. "They are a fun team to watch except when you are playing against them and give them a lot of credit."
Troy Locke paced the RiverHawks in scoring for the sixth time this season with 20 points and added six rebounds. Christian Cook rang off his third straight double-figure game with 16 points off the bench with all his damage done at the arc.
Trailing by 11 points by the 11-minute mark in the first half, the RiverHawks took off on a 14-3 run on the Ichabods and pulled ahead 24-23 with a Christian Cook three-pointer with seven minutes remaining in the half. The scoring run was highlighted with 11 unanswered points from NSU, with Locke locked in with seven of his 13 first-half points during that span. The 'Bods responded with nine unanswered and took a 48-32 lead into the intermission.
A flat start in the second half allowed Washburn to continue to expand their lead. The Ichabods would lead as many as 29 points on NSU. Northeastern State closed the game on an 8-1 run to trim the final deficit down to 16.
The RiverHawks shot 40.3-percent from the field (25-62), with DeVonta Prince leading the team in rebounding with nine, which was his career-best at NSU.
Washburn (15-5, 15-5 MIAA) was led by Tyler Nelson, who had 24 points.
The RiverHawks will see a modest two-game winning streak come to a halt as they fall to 4-16, 4-16 MIAA.
Northeastern State will play their fourth game in five days on Wednesday to visit Emporia State (9-10, 9-10 MIAA) for a 6 p.m. tip.
NOTABLES: Locke recorded his 14 double-digit game of the season … the 11-0 run is the fifth-longest of the season for NSU … the eighth straight win for Washburn over NSU as their series lead improves to 10-7 overall … Washburn hit 15 three-pointers which was the most allowed by NSU this season … third straight game that NSU's bench outscored a team (34-27)
