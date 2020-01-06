NSU falls in OT

Northeastern State’s struggles continued Monday as the RiverHawks suffered their fourth consecutive setback in a 76-71 overtime loss to Missouri Western State in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Tyrell Carroll scored seven straight points in overtime for Missouri Western State, and NSU couldn’t catch up.
Carroll, who finished with 23 points, buried a 3-pointer to start the run and gave the Griffons the lead for good at 69-66 with 1:46 remaining. He later added a jumper and a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 73-66 with 22 seconds left.
The RiverHawks, who received a career-high 30 points from senior guard Caleb Smith and 22 from Kendrick Thompson, fall to 9-5 overall and 2-3 in MIAA play under head coach Mark Downey.
NSU held a 62-59 lead with 23 seconds left in regulation following a free throw by Thompson, but the Griffons got a 3-pointer from Reese Glover with six second left that would send the game into OT.
Missouri Western, who also got 14 points from Tyus Millhollin and 11 from Will Eames, improve to 7-8 overall and 3-1 in the conference. The win is the third straight for the Griffons.
NSU, who committed 20 turnovers and had just three assists, shot 37.3 percent overall from the floor and didn’t get much help outside of Smith and Thompson. Troy Locke, Josh Ihek and Iain McLaughlin combined for the other 19 points.
The RiverHawks were dealt their third straight loss on Saturday at second-ranked Northwest Missouri.
Thompson led with 24 points, and Smith followed with 22 in a 76-65 setback.
NSU will return home to the NSU Event Center on Thursday when it plays Fort Hays State in a 7:30 p.m. start.
NSU women drop second straight: The RiverHawks suffered their second setback in a span of three days Monday evening in an 86-63 loss to Missouri Western State in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Northeastern, who also fell on the road to Northwest Missouri, 62-40, Saturday afternoon, fall to 4-8 overall and 2-3 in the MIAA.
The Griffons (11-2, 3-1) led from start to finish and led by as many as 31 points (66-35) with 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter. They had five players finish in double figures, led by Chris Wilson’s 16 points. Kylee Williams followed with 13 points, Mychaell Gray added 12, Anastacia Johnson had 11, and Corbyn Cunningham contributed with 10.
The RiverHawks received a game-high 20 points from junior guard Cenia Hayes, who shot 5 of 15 overall from the floor and 3 of 9 from 3-point territory. Junior guard Shae Sanchez was also in double figures with 10 points.
NSU turned the ball over 22 times and had just five assists. The RiverHawks were limited to 36.2 percent overall shooting and 33.3 percent from 3.
Missouri Western, winners of its last six games, shot 49.2 percent overall and was 9 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc. Williams scored 12 of her 13 points on 3-pointers.
In Saturday’s loss, the RiverHawks were limited to 32.7 percent overall shooting and had only one 3-pointer on eight attempts. Sanchez led with 12 points and was the only NSU player to close in double figures.
NSU’s last lead was at 20-19 when Cielo McClain scored inside the paint at the 4:52 mark of the second quarter. McClain, who finished with eight points, got the RiverHawks to within 31-30 midway through the third quarter on an inside score but couldn’t get any closer.
The Bearcats, who were led by Mallory McConkey’s game-high 17 points, pulled away in the fourth behind a 10-2 run. It was sparked by 3-pointers from Kendey Eaton and Erika Schlosser.
The RiverHawks, who had their last win come at the NSU Event Center against Rogers State on Dec. 20, will return home to take on Fort Hays State on Thursday in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.