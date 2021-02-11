NSU falls off in second half, loses to No. 15 Lopers

Northeastern State couldn’t carry over momentum it had at halftime and fell to No. 15 Nebraska-Kearney, 76-57, Thursday at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks had a 34-32 lead at the break after a big second quarter, but the Lopers took over in the final 20 minutes and especially in the fourth quarter when they connected on 10 of 12 shots.
The loss comes two days after Northeastern State ended a four-game losing streak by defeating Washburn, 47-44, in Tahlequah. The RiverHawks drop to 5-18 overall and 5-18 in MIAA play.
Nebraska-Kearney, who got a game-high 28 points from Elisa Backes, wins its third straight game and improves to 15-2 and 15-2.
Backes was nearly spotless on the offensive end. The forward knocked down 12 of her 17 shot attempts and went 4 for 5 from the free throw line.
The Lopers had three other players join Backes in double figures. Brooke Carlson finished with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting, Haley Simental followed with 11 points, and Klaire Kirsch added 10 points to go along with a team-high eight rebounds.
Cenia Hayes led NSU in scoring for a fourth straight game, finishing with 21 points on 7 of 16 overall shooting. Hayes, averaging 18.8 points in her last four outings, went 6 of 7 from the free throw line and had one of NSU’s two 3-pointers.
"Cenia is looking a lot like herself and she played hard on both ends tonight," RiverHawks’ head coach Fala Bullock said. "She had the tough task of trying to defend Backes, who has [four] inches on her. She did her thing and we just needed some help from others tonight."
The RiverHawks battled back from a 23-13 deficit in the second quarter by going on an 8-0 run. Hayes converted a pair of free throws and added a jumper to begin the run, Britney Ho followed with a layup, and Tess Talo Tomokino had an offensive rebound and basket to cut the Lopers’ lead to 23-21 at the 6:45 mark.
NSU scored seven of the final nine points to close the second quarter and go up at the half. Ho scored on a jumper, Kiarra Brooks had a layup, and Hayes buried a 3 at the buzzer to give the RiverHawks a two-point lead.
"In the second quarter we took great care of the ball and had lots of energy going into the offense and we were getting stops defensively," Bullock said. "Their big girls...we were handling and in the second half they really dominated the paint on us and we made some mistakes.”
The second half belonged to the Lopers. They reclaimed the lead for good following two free throws by Kirsch that put them up 38-36, extended their lead to 42-36 after a layup by Carlson, and closed the quarter on a Trinity Law basket that gave them a 53-43 edge.
Nebraska-Kearney added a 10-2 run in the fourth to push its lead to 69-49 with 3:54 left. Backes had a pair of baskets, and Carlson capped the run with a layup. The Lopers took their largest lead of 76-53 on a Shiloh McCool layup with just over a minute remaining.
"In the second half we just kind of fell out of rhythm," Bullock said.
The Lopers shot 56.9 percent overall, had 14 assists to NSU’s five, and limited the RiverHawks to 38.9 percent shooting.
Brooks and Ho each finished with nine points for NSU, while Zaria Collins closed with eight points and eight rebounds.
The RiverHawks will host Fort Hays State in a 1 p.m. start Saturday at the NSU Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.