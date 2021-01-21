The RiverHawks led at the half, but a hot start to the second half by Central Missouri downed them 89-82 on the road Thursday night.
Junior forward Trey Sampson highlighted the night for NSU with a career-high 26 point performance. He also added six rebounds and three blocks. Obi Agu got hot late with three straight treys and finished the evening with 19 points, a career-high for the junior from London.
"The game came down to five or six-minute stretch, and we didn't execute on offense, said head coach Ja Havens. "We got on our heels and didn't attack well. They [Central Missouri] got in transition and got some layups, beat us to some loose balls…it was just one stretch that cost us the game."
Troy Locke had 16 points, and Brad Davis was a pair of rebounds short of a double-double with ten points and eight boards.
After connecting on pair of treys on Saturday at Rogers State, the RiverHawks sank five in the first 20 minutes of play against the Mules. NSU would lead as many as seven points, but a run of six unanswered points by UCM pulled the teams even with each other. In the final six minutes of the half, neither team took more than a two-point advantage. Davis broke a 33-33 tie with a layup before the horn to give NSU a lead at the half for the fourth consecutive game.
Things turned on a dime on NSU quickly in the second half, with Central Missouri not missing on their side of the court and lit up a 27-6 run on the RiverHawks. At the peak, the Mules scored 12 unanswered points.
NSU didn't go down quietly and managed to get the game back inside single digits, but the Mules iced the game late at the free-throw line.
"I'm proud of how we continue to compete at some point we believe it's going to turn," Havens added. "We're fighting, we're shorthanded, and we're competing, and you can't fault that. We just have to keep staying with it, believing, and I think good things are going to happen."
"You look at the stat sheet and shoot 59-percent; you are going to win a lot of those."
The loss drops NSU to 2-9 overall, and in MIAA play, Central Missouri moves to 4-8 (4-8 MIAA), with Ja'Cor Nelson pacing the Mules with 23 points.
Northeastern State remains in Missouri and will head to Lincoln for a contest on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Blue Tigers are 6-3, 6-3 MIAA and lost to Rogers State in Jefferson City, Mo. on Thursday evening, 82-80.
NOTABLES: First time this season, NSU wore their green alternate uniform … ninth straight game this season for Davis to score at-least ten points … Locke has scored at least ten in the last seven games … Sampson's 26 points is the highest this season among active NSU players and his second 20 point game… loss snapped a two-game winning streak for NSU over the Mules who lead the overall series 6-4.
NSU women can't keep pace: Northeastern State (3-8 in MIAA) women's basketball fell 86-62 to No. 22 Central Missouri (9-3 in MIAA) as it tore down 23 offensive rebounds and took the lead for good at the 4:34 mark. The RiverHawks were without senior Cenia Hayes and her 16.0 points and team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game.
Classmate Shae Sanchez paced with the first four NSU points and finished with 14 points on 6-12 shooting. The RiverHawks struggled to keep pace with UCM but shot their best percentage clip in five games at 41.8.
"The inside presence and athleticism that Central Missouri has, we knew it was going to be a challenge," head coach Fala Bullock said. "You're going to have to fight for some things that are out of your control…if we could do a little better on the rebounding I think the gap is not as large."
"We hadn't been shooting it very well and been in close games but not be able to seal the deal because of that. It was nice to see our girls gain some confidence back in their shot and feel good about what they are doing offensively."
NSU allowed the Jennies to pull out to an 8-2 lead to start the game but battled back to tie it on a sophomore Zaria Collins jump shot with 6:15 remaining. In the ensuing possession, she rattled in a jumper to give Northeastern State its only lead, 10-8. The forward, who averages 18.0 points and 6.1 rebounds, finished with 15 points and six rebounds to lead the RiverHawks in both categories. Although trailing by 12 at the end of one quarter the RiverHawks shot 53.8 percent, the best mark since Dec. 5, 2020.
At the half, the Jennies held a 50-28 advantage and outrebounded the RiverHawks by 13 and had 12 offensive boards.
To open the third quarter Sanchez drew a charge, but Northeastern State was unable to slow the offensive rhythm. The stanza saw the teams combine for 48 points and five RiverHawks scored.
In the final 10 minutes, freshman Patrycja Pawlata set her career-high with a crafty post move and junior Kiarra Brooks knocked down a 3-pointer to set her NSU-high. The RiverHawks held UCM to 3-13 shooting to close out the contest.
Central Missouri was led by Nija Collier with a 21-point, 18-rebound double-double in 25 minutes of play. The Jennies shot 46.8 percent and had nine steals.
Northeastern State is back in action Saturday when it looks to bounce back and build off the offensive rhythm at winless Lincoln. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Jefferson City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.