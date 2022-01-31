NSU falls short to Missouri Southern

Northeastern State battled to the end but came up short of upending Missouri Southern, 55-47, on Saturday afternoon.
The RiverHawks entered the game with a tall order, with the Lions being currently the hottest team in the MIAA, winners of their last six, and knocking off two top-25 teams the previous weekend on the road.
NSU pushed the issue throughout the game, trailing only by a pair at the half, and were within four of the Lions in the closing two minutes. However, the RiverHawks couldn't find a key bucket going 1-for-6 from the field in the last 2:30 of the game. All five of the Lions' final points would end up coming from the free-throw line as they pulled away for their seventh consecutive win.
Maleeah Langstaff and Maegan Lee led NSU with 12 points, Ashton Hackler scored nine, and Tess Talo Tomokino had six off the bench.
Northeastern State held the Lions to 35.1-percent shooting (20-57), its third-lowest total of the season. The RiverHawks would go 31.6-percent from the field (18-57) and out-rebounded the Lions 47-to-42.
Langstaff led the team with eight, and Zaria Collins grabbed six off the bench.
Missouri Southern improves to 16-5 (11-3 MIAA) with the win Saturday.
The RiverHawks slip to 4-15 (2-11 MIAA) and will return home to host Emporia State this Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
