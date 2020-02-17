NSU falls to Emporia State on senior day

Zaria Collins scored a career-high 18 points on Saturday, but it wasn't enough for the RiverHawks as they fell to Emporia State 84-60. Collins finished one rebound short of a double-double. Cenia Hayes scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds while dishing four assists.
"Emporia State did a really good job," head coach Fala Bullock said. "They're really well coached, they committed to their zone, and they made it difficult for us defensively but I think offensively we needed to get in a rhythm sooner than we did."
The Lady Hornets started the game on a 7-0 run, with the RiverHawks getting on the board with 8:58 left in the quarter when Cenia Hayes fed Tree Brooks, who converted the three. After Emporia State hit a basket, Shae Sanchez recorded a steal and took it for the layup. Morgan Hellyer then hit a free throw to put NSU within three points with 6:52 left.
Emporia would hit back-to-back shots to open up the lead, but NSU would keep the game close, as Hayes knocked down a pair of free throws. In total, NSU would go 5-8 from the line in the quarter. Emporia State opened up a 12-point lead late in the quarter, but Zaria Collins took a pass from Cielo McClain and hit a layup to bring it within 10.
In the second quarter, the Lady Hornets outscored the RiverHawks 28-17, with NSU shooting 46.7% from the field and 50% from the line. Collins opened the quarter by hitting a jumper, then Sanchez hit a three to keep NSU within single digits. Morgan Lee hit a three with 2:48 left, which Collins followed up by grabbing an offensive rebound a minute later and putting it back for the bucket. The Lady Hornets would end the half on a 9-2 run to take a 50-29 lead into the half.
Hayes came out of the locker room and drilled two straight treys to bring NSU within 18 points. After both teams went through a cold stretch, Hellyer hit a jumper to further cut into the Lady Hornet lead. Hayes picked up an assist a minute later when she fed Sanchez who converted a layup.
NSU outscored the Hornets in the fourth quarter 15-12 while shooting 50% from the field and out-rebounding Emporia State 9-6. Brooks hit a jumper with 2:44 left, then after the Lady Hornets hit a three Maddie Morrow picked up an offensive rebound and hit a layup. The RiverHawks scored twice in the final minute, as Hellyer hit a layup with 54 seconds left then Britney Ho hit a layup with 19 seconds left to give her three points on the day.
After the game, the RiverHawks honored Maddie Morrow, Tree Brooks and Morgan Hellyer, who are graduating at the end of the year.
"Morgan, Tree and Maddie, all three of them have been impactful in the sense they've come here and committed to wanting to help us get better and have helped to transition our program," Bullock said. "Culturally, they're the right kids, they are great kids off the court, they're incredible students, they're great ambassadors for the university and they've played their tails off."
The RiverHawks are now 5-18 on the season and 3-13 in MIAA play. The Hornets improve to 19-5 and 12-3 in conference play.
NSU will be back in action on Thursday when they face Nebraska-Kearney on the road. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.
