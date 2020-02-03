NSU falls to Pitt State, suffers third straight loss

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The RiverHawks couldn't stop the Gorillas offense on Saturday afternoon, as they fell 86-56. The RiverHawks shot just 36.2% (21-58) from the field on the day, compared to 54.0 (34-63) for Pitt State.
The RiverHawks struggled in the first quarter, going 2-9 from the field and being outrebounded 11-3. Maegan Lee got NSU on the board at the 8:15 mark when they hit a jumper, but the Gorillas would score seven unanswered points to stretch the lead to 11-2.
Cielo McClain took a pass from Zaria Collins and hit a layup with 5:20 to go in the quarter, but Pitt State would again go on a run, this time scoring six unanswered points. Britney Ho drew a foul with under a minute to go and hit both free throws, but the Gorillas hit a three in the closing seconds to take a 20-6 lead.
The RiverHawks found their groove in the second, going on a 16-9 run to cut the Pitt State lead to nine. Tree Brooks scored six points during the stretch, which lasted 4:34, while Shae Sanchez had four. McClain, Maegan Lee, and Zaria Collins all had two points during the run. The Gorillas would end the quarter on a 5-2 run to extend their lead to 14 heading into the locker room.
Pitt State came out of the locker room on fire, scoring the first five points before Cenia Hayes drilled a three. After exchanging layups, NSU went on a short 6-2 run thanks to a pair of jumpers from Lee and a layup from Sanchez. The Gorillas would end the quarter on an 11-4 run to take a 62-39 lead.
In the final quarter, NSU shot 7-18 from the field compared to 9-14 for the Gorillas. The RiverHawks got some offense going, as Cenia Hayes hit a layup with 5:47 left, then hit a jumper and drew the foul. After hitting the free throw, she took a pass from Lee and banked a trey. She picked up an assist a short time later when she fed Morgan Hellyer underneath, who hit a layup.
Lee would have the final bucket of the afternoon, as she hit a three in the closing seconds to give her 15 points. She led the RiverHawks in scoring, with Hayes finishing with 13 points and five rebounds. Sanchez finished with eight points on 4-5 shooting while McClain and Brooks both had six points.
The loss drops the RiverHawks to 5-15 on the season and 3-10 in MIAA play. The Gorillas improve to 12-7 on the season and 8-3 in conference action.
The RiverHawks will get a short break before taking on Rogers State on Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in Claremore.
