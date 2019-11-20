NSU falls to Texas Woman's

Texas Woman's was too much to handle down the stretch for Northeastern State Wednesday evening at the NSU Event Center.
The Pioneers closed with an 18-7 run over the final 7:14 and defeated the RiverHawks, 60-47.
It's NSU's first loss in three games under head coach Fala Bullock. The RiverHawks fall to 2-3 on the season.
NSU, who never led in the contest, got to within 42-20 after a jumper by junior guard Shae Sanchez with 7:36 remaining.
But Texas Woman's scored the next 12 points, sparked by three consecutive field goals from Carissa Moody, to pull away.
Poor shooting limited the RiverHawks, who shot just 29.1 percent overall and made only 6 of 23 from behind the 3-point line.
Sanchez and junior guard Cenia Hayes finished with 14 points apiece to lead NSU in the scoring column. Forward Cielo McClain and guard Maegan Lee each had six.
Northeastern State was outrebounded, 38-26, and the Pioneers forced 17 turnovers.
Texas Woman's was led by Ma'K'La Woods and Moody with 12 points each. Woods also pulled down seven rebounds and was 6 of 13 shooting. Moody had six field goals and six rebounds. London Archer closed with a game-high 10 rebounds and joined Ngozi Obineke with eight points.
NSU will host Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in a 7 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center.
