TULSA -- Shooting woes plagued the RiverHawks in their exhibition opener as they fell 84-53 at Tulsa Wednesday evening inside the Reynolds Center.
Northeastern State shot 21-for-68 from the field and connected on only four of their 29 attempts at the arc.
Newcomer Emeka Obukwelu paced the RiverHawks with 12 points and had six rebounds. Dillon Bailey was NSU's second-leading scorer with 11 points off the bench.
Turnovers were even at 16 apiece, with TU leading the RiverHawks off the glass 52-to-32.
Offensive struggles plagued the RiverHawks in the first half as they went 0-for-15 at the arc and shot just 22.6-percent (7-31). Obukwelu paced NSU with eight points as Tulsa finished the half on a 12-2 run to take a 32-16 lead into the locker room. Northeastern State went scoreless in the final four minutes of the half, going 1-for-11 from the field.
The second half didn't start much better for RiverHawks as Tulsa opened on a 16-2 run to give them a 30 point lead (48-18) before the 16-minute media timeout. Northeastern State didn't connect on a three-pointer until their 18th attempt, with Dillon Bailey hitting in the right corner at the 15:32 mark.
Tulsa shot 47-percent on the floor, shooting 31-for-66 with three in double-figures. Sam Griffin led all players with 19 points.
Tylor Arnold had nine points, and Christian Cook scored six.
The RiverHawks will officially open their season on Nov. 12 with a trip to Edmond as they face the University of Mary (N.D.) in a conference crossover challenge hosted by Central Oklahoma.
