KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Northeastern State's men's basketball season came to an end at the hands of rivals Central Oklahoma 77-66 on Thursday evening.
The RiverHawks out-shot Central Oklahoma, but the Bronchos had four players in double-figures and two with double-doubles.
Emeka Obukwelu was NSU's lone player in double-figures, with 18 points in his final appearance. Rashad Perkins and Jaxon Jones had nine, with a trio of players at eight.
Jones led NSU with seven rebounds and three assists.
Central Oklahoma broke a 20-20 tie and finished the final 8:10 of the first half on a 21-11 run. Isaiah Wade had nine of his game-high 23 points in that span, with UCO shooting 9-for-13 in that time.
The RiverHawks finish their season with a 16-14 record, an 11 win improvement from the previous season.
Central Oklahoma advances to the MIAA Championship Semifinal and improves to 24-5.
