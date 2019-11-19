NSU football players earn All-MIAA honors

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Northeastern State earned six All-MIAA selections with postseason football awards being announced Tuesday by league officials.
All six were named Honorable Mention.
Seniors Caleb Hash and Jason Staggs are two-time honorees by the league on the offensive line. Both student-athletes have been staples on the O-Line for NSU in their four-year careers.
Ukoh Essang, Kevin Jackson, Ty Nichols, and Lane Yoder earned All-MIAA recognition for the first time.
Jackson led the RiverHawks with five touchdowns and had 510 rushing yards during his senior season. Nichols was third on the NSU defense in tackles with 65, and his 11 passes defended were inside the top-20 in the nation. Yoder led the team in tackles with 83, the senior had two sacks, and broke up three passes.
Essang, a journeyman on the NSU roster and a post-graduate, found a home on the defensive line during his final playing season appearing in all 11 contests and was second on the defense with 6.5 tackles for a loss.
