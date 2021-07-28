NSU football season tickets on sale

Northeastern State football season tickets are now on sale for the 2021 season.
General admission and reserved tickets can be purchased by calling 918-444-3901, by visiting the Northeastern State Athletics office at the NSU Event Center during business hours, or by mailing in the season ticket brochure.
Season tickets for general admission are $50, while reserved chairback seating at midfield are $75. NSU faculty and staff can purchase reserved seats for $25, with orders limited to four individuals.
Tickets will be on sale until Aug. 27. They include admission to all six NSU home games, and season ticket holders get the option to renew or upgrade their seats in subsequent years.
Season parking passes are also available for $50, a $10 discount for all the RiverHawks’ six home dates.
Fans will also have an opportunity to reserve a tailgating area in a new gameday experience, the NSU Tailgate Zone. The area is located in the paved parking lot adjacent to Seminary Avenue and Gable Field. The cost is $5 per game, or $30 or the season with parking included. For more information, call 918-444-3959, or email at mulcahy@nsuok.edu.
The RiverHawks open their season Sept. 4 against Emporia State in a 6 p.m. kickoff. Other home games include Pittsburg State (Sept. 18, 6 p.m.), Central Missouri (Oct. 2, 2 p.m.), Central Oklahoma (Oct. 7, 7 p.m.), Northwest Missouri (Oct. 23, 1 p.m.), and Fort Hays State (Nov. 6, 1 p.m.).
