NSU fraternity donates to Special Olympics

The Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity at Northeastern State University presented $750 to the Tahlequah Outlaw Special Olympic Team to support their participation in area and statewide athletic events. From left are: Tahlequah Outlaw President and Coach Kent Davis, Josh Harwell, Wade Etter, Cannon Brown, Shawn Thornton, and Tahlequah Outlaws Vice President Charles Hughes.