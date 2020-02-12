Southwestern Oklahoma State got all it would need over the first two innings and held off Northeastern State, 6-3, Wednesday afternoon in Weatherford.
The Bulldogs scored two runs in both the first and second innings off NSU starting pitcher Jonathan Smithey behind the bat of Miguel Soto, who knocked in three runs on an RBI triple in the opening frame and a two-run single to right field in the second. Soto finished the day with a game-high three hits and four RBIs.
The RiverHawks, now 2-4 on the season, scored a pair of runs in the fourth and added their final run in the fifth.
In the fourth, Chaz Orr doubled to drive in Blake Freeman, and Nic Swanson brought across Orr on an RBI groundout to cut the Bulldogs lead to 4-2. Freeman led off the inning with a single.
Orr, who led NSU with a pair of hits, added his second RBI during the fifth when he went through the left side of the infield to score Jaxon Phipps.
The Bulldogs (2-1) extended their lead to 6-3 in the sixth on a single to left by Soto that plated Adam Theis.
Northeastern State, who finished with eight hits, went down in order in the eighth and ninth innings as Bulldogs' reliever Chase Hamilton retired eight straight hitters to notch the save.
Southwestern starter Cameron Spaeth earned the win. In four innings of work, Spaeth allowed two earned runs on five hits, struck out one and issued one walk.
Smithey, who slips to 0-2, gave up two earned runs on three hits across three innings. Smithey recorded five strikeouts and walked two.
Conner Bell, Seth Key, Colt Browne and Cal Howard each pitched in relief for the RiverHawks. Bell allowed one run, one hit and struck out one over two innings, and Browne tossed one scoreless inning. NSU pitchers issued a combined eight walks.
NSU put a notch in the win column on Tuesday with a 5-1 road win over Northwestern Oklahoma in Alva.
The RiverHawks scored four times in the fifth inning and were sparked by a four-hit performance from Orr, who also drove in three runs.
NSU also received a pair of hits and two RBIs from Swanson. The RiverHawks finished with 10 hits as a team.
Dakodah Jones picked up the win as the starting pitcher. Jones allowed one earned run on three hits in five innings. He registered one strikeout and issued a pair of walks.
Bell and John Rains combined to throw four perfect innings of relief. Bell had three strikeouts in three innings, and Rains fanned two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.
The RiverHawks will host Oklahoma Baptist in their home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in a 2 p.m. start at Rousey Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.