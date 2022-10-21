Northeastern State returns to the road Saturday when it visits 14th-ranked Northwest Missouri in a 2 p.m. kickoff.
The RiverHawks, who are 1-5 under head coach J.J. Eckert, suffered their third consecutive loss last week in a 23-16 setback to Missouri Western at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Bearcats (5-2 bounced back from a 24-22 loss to No. 7 Pittsburg State by defeating Washburn, 32-30, last week. Their other loss came to Central Oklahoma, 23-14, on Sept. 24.
Grant Elerick and Ben Ward both saw time behind center last week for NSU and combined to complete 19 of 25 passes for 149 yards with two interceptions.
The RiverHawks are led on the ground by running backs Darius Salters and Isaiah Davis. Salters has rushed for 269 yards on 72 carries and has one touchdown, and Davis has added 259 yards on 81 attempts with a pair of TDs.
Receivers Malik Antwine and Deshawn Williams have been NSU's top playmakers on offense. Antwine has 24 receptions for a team-high 331 yards with three scores, and Williams has a team-best 27 catches for 294 yards and leads the team with four TDs.
The RiverHawks are led defensively by defensive back Jordan Lamotte, who has a team-best 44 total tackles. Johnny Jean, Dawandrick Crockett and LaKedrick Holmes each have one interception.
