NSU goes cold in the second half, falls to Pitt State

A poor shooting performance in the second half set Northeastern back again Thursday against Pittsburg State in its return to the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks made just three of their last 20 shot attempts in the fourth quarter, shot 22.2 percent in the second half and 32.8 percent for the game in a 65-50 setback.
The loss is the third in the last four games for NSU, who drops to 4-9 overall and in MIAA play.
"Too little too late. We didn't shoot it very well to start the second half," RiverHawks' head coach Fala Bullock said. "We had several empty possessions that don't exactly get your confidence up. You gotta defend better than what we did.
"We poofed a lot of layups and it's been reoccurring for us so we have to get better about playing through contact and finishing."
NSU hung around from much of the first half, leading by as many as six points, and trimming a nine-point Gorillas' lead to 31-29 at halftime.
But things started to go sour over the final 20 minutes. The Gorillas, paced by Kaylee DaMitz's game-high 25 points, went on a 9-2 run to take a 51-37 lead at the 2:13 mark of the third quarter, and used an 8-0 in the fourth to put the contest away.
The RiverHawks went nearly six minutes without a point in the fourth, and Pittsburg State took advantage on a layup and jumper by Tristan Gregg, and jumpers from Erin Davis and DaMitz to take a 65-48 lead with 1:46 remaining.
DaMitz started the 9-2 run during the third on a jumper. Davis knocked down a 3-pointer, and Sydnee Crain and Julia Johnson added baskets.
Northeastern State sophomore forward Zaria Collins finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds. Collins, who leads NSU in scoring at 18.6 points per game, shot 9 of 19 overall and went 1 for 3 from the free throw line. Six of her rebounds were on the offensive end.
"Zaria is consistent and gets her shots up," Bullock said. "The girls trust her so they try to get her the ball. She's the go-to guy and she wants that responsibility, she wants that."
NSU's other primary weapons on the offensive end -- senior guards Cenia Hayes and Shae Sanchez -- were limited to a combined 11 points and combined to shoot 5 of 26 overall from the floor. Sanchez, Morgan Lee and Maegan Lee each closed with seven points.
Johnson and Crain had eight points apiece for Pittsburg State, who improves to 9-5 on the season. The Gorillas bounce back from consecutive losses to Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State that ended a seven-game win streak.
The RiverHawks will remain at the NSU Event Center Saturday when they face Missouri Southern in a 1:30 p.m. tipoff. NSU suffered a 70-64 loss to the Lions on Dec. 3 in Joplin, Mo.
