LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Northeastern State finished the day where they started, in tenth place at the Las Vegas Desert Classic on Tuesday. The RiverHawks were one of only four teams in the field of 20 to not change position shooting a 908 (307-305-296).
Final Results
Of the teams ahead of them in the field, all but one was not in the top-40 nationally.
"We competed and almost caught a top-5 team in West Florida," said head coach Scott Varner. "It was a power-packed nationally ranked field with teams from California and Florida. We had a decent performance, and we played under some challenging conditions that led to some higher scoring."
Sophomore Carlos Gomez was a stroke back of a top-10 spot and shot a 221 (74-74-73) beating 13 players that had a national ranking. Gomez, who finished tied for 11th, was tied for the best scoring average on par-5s and landed an eagle on the opening day on the 15th pin.
Ty Shelnutt came in tied for 27th on the leaderboard on a 227 (78-75-74) and had the team's second-lowest score on Tuesday. Dustin Anderson matched Shelnutt's final round score to rally back from an 83 on Monday. He would finish tied for 48th overall with a 231.
Casey Paul was a stroke back of Anderson with a 232 (81-78-75) and was tied for 54th. Grant Hynes rounded the NSU group with a 241 (84-80-77).
Arkansas Tech won the Classic by one shot with an 887. St. Mary's Emilio Gonzalez was the individual medalist shooting a 214.
After playing back-to-back weeks, NSU will be off until March 23-24 where they will travel to Branson for a tournament.
10 Northeastern State +44 307 305 296 908
T11 Carlos Gomez +5 74 74 73 221
T27 Ty Shelnut +11 78 75 74 227
T48 Dustin Anderson +15 74 83 74 231
T54 Casey Paul +16 81 76 75 232
T91 Grant Hynes +25 84 80 77 241
1 Arkansas Tech 306 293 288 887 +23
2 Colorado State - Pueblo 296 304 288 888 +24
3 Oklahoma Christian U 303 300 287 890 +26
4 St. Mary's (TX) 299 291 301 891 +27
5 Colorado School of Mines 311 295 291 897 +33
6 St. Edward's 302 304 293 899 +35
7 Missouri - St. Louis 302 303 296 901 +37
8 West Florida 305 304 295 904 +40
9 Regis 300 300 306 906 +42
10 Northeastern State 307 305 296 908 +44
T11 UC San Diego 322 303 291 916 +52
T11 Colorado Mesa 318 303 295 916 +52
T13 Lindenwood Univ. 311 309 297 917 +53
T13 Washburn 306 306 305 917 +53
15 Webster 318 302 302 922 +58
16 Colorado - CO Springs 319 308 300 927 +63
17 CSU-Dominguez Hills 314 312 302 928 +64
18 Hawaii Pacific 315 323 300 938 +74
19 Texas @ Tyler 324 315 303 942 +78
20 William Jewell Coll. 322 337 310 969 +105
