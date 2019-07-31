KANSAS CITY, Mo. --- Establishing an identity is crucial for a first-year head coach and a program that hasn’t tasted success over recent years.
It’s a situation the Northeastern State football program has faced since day one of J.J. Eckert’s hiring last December.
The RiverHawks were winless in 2018 under former head coach Rob Robinson, while Eckert was guiding Kilgore to another successful season, leading the Rangers to a 10-2 mark, NJCAA No. 4 ranking, a Southwest Junior College Football Conference championship and a berth in the Heart of Texas Bowl.
Eckert has talked about everybody walking the same path since his arrival and he touched on it during MIAA Football Media Day at Kauffman Foundation Center on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
“The big thing was trying to make sure that we could get everybody pulling the rope in the same direction,” he said. “Ultimately that was one thing we really wanted to do was work hard on being a great team.
“We can talk all about schemes and all of the other things that go along with that, and those are very, very important, but if you’re not going to have a team where everybody has the same goals, same ambitions on a daily basis, it’s going to be tough to be very successful.
“We’ve been working on being a close-knit family and good teammates that love each other on and off the football field. We’ve made a lot of strides since January. Are we there yet? No, we’re not. We’ve still got a long way to go.”
Senior offensive lineman Jason Staggs and senior defensive lineman Ukoh Essang have seen drastic changes within the program this offseason.
“A lot of guys have bought in with this coaching staff,” said Staggs, a senior who started in 10 games as a junior. “You can see everybody come together as a team and believe in what they tell us.”
“For me, I’ve noticed consistency,” Essang said. “It’s way more consistent with the work ethic. It’s more fun. Last year, people didn’t really have fun playing. The new coaching staff came in and brought in a new culture.”
Essang, from Arlington, Texas, recorded three tackles and recovered a fumble while appearing in all 11 games as a junior. As a sophomore, he registered seven tackles, 3.5 of those for losses, and 1.5 sacks across six games.
NSU, picked 11th in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll and MIAA Preseason Media Poll prior to Wednesday’s media day, reports to fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 8 and opens practice on Aug. 9 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
“We’re really looking forward to 2019,” Eckert said. “It seems like it’s been a really, really fast seven months and it’s been one of those scenarios with all the new faces, hiring coaches and being able to get to the whole process going in the right direction...it’s been a whirlwind.”
Eckert, the 20th head coach in program history, coached the previous 12 years at Kilgore. He was named SWJCFC Coach of the Year in his final season.
He played under his father and former head coach, Tom Eckert, from 1994-97, and was a member of NSU’s 1994 NAIA national championship team.
“I’ve really been excited about the opportunity to return to Tahlequah and to Northeastern State University,” Eckert said. “It’s been a place I’ve called home for many years. I’ve got a lot of memories of Northeastern State football through the years, and it’s a great honor to be able to be back and have a chance to lead a very storied football program through many decades.”
The RiverHawks open their season on Thursday, Sept. 5 on the road against Emporia State. Their home opener is Sept. 12 against Central Missouri.
“We’ve got a very good group of individuals returning for 2019,” Eckert said. “We’ve got some guys in the upper class areas that you definitely need in the division to model to be successful so our seniors are something that’s exciting to look at when you have 17 of them.”
