NSU men’s basketball adds forward Shakeil Bertrand

Northeastern State picked up another men’s basketball signee Thursday.
Forward Shakeil Bertrand will join a 2021 RiverHawks’ signing class that has grown to nine players.
Bertrand, who will have three years of eligibility with NSU, played at Central Arizona College the previous two seasons and played in 42 games, while averaging 11.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest. He led the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference in field goal percentage in both of his years with the Vaqueros. He shot 66.9 percent in his two seasons combined.
“Shak is a long, athletic and mobile forward,” NSU head coach Ja Havens said in an NSU press release. “He is an efficient offensive player who led the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference in field goal percentage for two seasons.
“Shak also impacts the game with his ability to defend multiple spots on the floor, block shots and rebound. We are excited that Shak will have three seasons to play in a RiverHawk uniform. He is a hard worker with a bright future.”
Bertrand played high school basketball at Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Florida.
Other Northeastern State signees for 2021-22 include freshmen Jake Gendron (Bishop Kelley), Caison Hartloff (Claremore) and Watie Byrd (Muldrow High School), and transfers Tylor Arnold (East Central), Ryan Gendron (Tulsa), Payton Breedlove (North Iowa Area Community College), and Wil McCoy (Southeast Community College).
Havens returns five guards — Brad Davis, Christian Cook, Rashad Perkins, Dillon Bailey and Jaxon Jones, and a pair of forwards — Obi Agu and Daniel Dotson.
The RiverHawks went 5-17 overall and 5-17 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association last season in Havens’ first year as head coach.
