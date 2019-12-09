KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three members of the Northeastern State Men's Soccer team were named to the All-Central Region Team by the United Soccer Coaches on Monday.
James Doyle was named to the All-Region team for the third time in his career. The junior from Mersyside, England played in 17 matches for the RiverHawks, recording 10 shots on goal.
Flynn Semmerling and Aaron Ugbah were also named to the All-Region team. Semmerling led the team in goals (12), points (26) and shots on goal (29). Ugbah led the team in assists with five, and scored six goals.
Both student-athletes are previous All-Region Selections. All three will be eligible for All-American status which will be announced on Dec. 11
