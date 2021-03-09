CLAREMORE – Rogers State landed an early blow with a goal in the opening two minutes and handed the RiverHawks a 4-1 road setback Monday evening.
The match originally scheduled for Friday in Claremore was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols for NSU and rescheduled early Monday following testing clearance.
James Doyle recorded his second goal of the season with an equalizer in the 19th minute. Brody Mueller assisted the reigning GAC Defender of the Week for a score from the center of the net. He had three shots-on-goal for the match, and his tally through the right corner was the lone score.
The Hillcats (2-0 GAC) quickly responded in the 23rd minute on a high shot that got to the net's back left. Rogers State added goals in the 66th minute on a penalty kick and the fourth in the 69th minute.
Northeastern State's defense allowed 18 shots, but only six were on-goal. NSU had five of its seven attempts on-goal. Ameer Madden had the other shot on-goal for the RiverHawks.
The RiverHawks (1-1 GAC) used all three of their keepers on the roster. Brett Ekperuoh had two saves, and Josh Elliot made his career debut. Niklas Kirhoff started the contest playing 47 minutes.
NSU is back in action Wednesday at Harding. The match is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. in Searcy, Ark.
