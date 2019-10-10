The RiverHawks Men's Soccer team is back in action this weekend, as they will host Ouachita Baptist on Thursday afternoon at DeLoache Field before heading to Searcy, Arkansas, to face Harding Saturday afternoon.
The RiverHawks are 5-4 this season, with a 3-2 record in conference action. They are coming off a 2-0 loss to Rogers State. The loss snapped a three-match win streak for the RiverHawks. The RiverHawks are currently 4th in the GAC standings.
Ben Watson continues to lead the team with four goals, though Flynn Semmerling and Aaron Ugbah both are right behind him with three. Ugbah also leads the team with three assists while Semmerling has 11 shots on goal. Justin Hinman has played every minute in net for NSU, recording 29 saves and two shutouts on the season.
The RiverHawks have a 7-3 record against the Tigers, including a three-match win streak that dates back to Oct. 19, 2017. The last time the RiverHawks lost in the series was Oct. 17, 2016. Against Harding, NSU has never lost in 18 all-time matchups. Their previous meeting was Oct. 5, 2018, and resulted in a 1-0 RiverHawks win.
The RiverHawks are led by head coach Rob Czlonka, who is in his ninth season as head coach. Czlonka picked up his 100th career win on Sept. 26 against Southern Nazarene. NSU has known a lot of success under Czlonka, having qualified four times for the NCAA Tournament, including two trips to the NCAA Elite 8 (2015, 2017) and two trips to the NCAA Sweet 16 (2014, 2018). Czlonka entered the season with the fourth-best winning percentage among active NCAA Division II head coaches.
Ouachita Baptist enters the weekend with a 1-6-2 record this season and a 1-3-1 record in conference action. Their lone win came on Sept. 19 against Southern Nazarene. Nery Flores leads the Tigers with two goals, while Abraham Lazo has six shots on goal to lead the team. Matt Day has played most of the matches in net, making 40 saves.
Harding is sporting a 5-2-1 overall record and a 4-1 conference record. They will face Rogers State on Thursday before hosting the RiverHawks. They are on a one-match win streak after beating Ouachita Baptist 2-0. Christian Ramos leads the Bison with seven goals and 35 shots, 18 of which were on goal. He also has three match-winning goals. Oliver Callado and Joe Ruedi both have two goals, with Jeremy Nwonumah leads the team with three assists. Carlos Calderon has played all eight matches in net, recording 32 saves on the season.
