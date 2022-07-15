Northeastern State head men's basketball coach Ja Havens announced Thursday the additions of incoming freshman Anthony Allen (Broken Arrow, Okla./Broken Arrow HS) and graduate transfer Tristan Green (Boerne, Texas/University of Denver).
Allen was one of Oklahoma's best small forwards out of high school and was named All-State by the Oklahoma Coaches Association this last March. He averaged 32 points per game in the Shawnee Invitational, where Allen was named the tournament's most valuable player. Allen is a highflyer caliber player who can dunk and block shots. In track, he won two 6A State Championships in the Long Jump and set a school record with a jump of 23'11''.
"We are very excited that Anthony Allen will be a RiverHawk," said Havens. "Anthony is an elite athlete with a very high motor, and he competes hard on both ends of the floor. He is a versatile forward who impacts the game with his ability to score, defend, rebound, and block shots. Having played for Broken Arrow High School and the Tulsa Hawks, we know that Anthony has been coached well and understands what it takes to compete at a high level. Anthony fits our style of play well and has a bright future ahead of him at NSU."
Green will come to Northeastern State with one year of eligibility remaining after playing the previous three seasons at the University of Denver (DI-Summit League). A 6-9 forward, Green played in 71 games and started in 22 for the Pioneers while averaging 15.5 minutes per game. Green played his true freshman season at Ranger Junior College (Texas), where they reached the NJCAA Championship Game. In high school, Green was a two-time defensive MVP in his district.
"Tristan is a great young man from a great family, and we are thrilled that he will spend the next season as a RiverHawk," Havens added. "He will immediately impact our program with his athleticism and versatility. Tristan runs the floor well and can score in a variety of ways. He also impacts the game with his ability to defend multiple spots on the floor, block shots, and rebound. Tristan has a great attitude and work ethic and will represent NSU basketball well on and off the court."
