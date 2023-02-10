Northeastern State got some much-needed depth to its depleted roster Thursday, Feb. 9, but they were limited to a season-low scoring effort in a 54-41 loss to Missouri Western.
The RiverHawks got Jaxon Jones back for the first time in nearly a month and Rashad Perkins, who missed the Saturday, Feb. 4 game at Rogers State due to injury.
Despite the additional available players, NSU could never find its offensive rhythm, shot a cold 31.9% on the floor (15-45), and was 6-for-25 from long range.
Outside the opening minute, NSU trailed the game's entirety as they dropped its fourth consecutive contest. Northeastern State is now 10-11 on the year, 7-10 MIAA.
Dillon Bailey led the RiverHawks with 13 points, and Obi Agu had 11.
Missouri Western improved to 10-12 (7-10 MIAA) and was led by Julius Dixon, who had 13 points.
Northeastern State will be back in action Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m., where they will host Northwest Missouri.
