Following an overtime setback, Northeastern State's men's basketball team will look to rebound quickly Saturday, Dec. 3 when they play at Nebraska-Kearney.
The RiverHawks (4-2, 1-1 MIAA) have played two consecutive overtime games to open MIAA play this week. NSU beat Washburn 81-78 at home and dropped a 96-87 result Thursday, Dec. 1 at Fort Hays State. Nebraska-Kearney (2-5, 0-1 MIAA) enters the contest with NSU on a three-game losing streak; they opened conference play with a 78-58 setback to Rogers State.
Northeastern State shared the offense Thursday at Fort Hays with five players in double-figures. Dillon Bailey and Rashad Perkins both had 19 points to lead the team. Bailey was a perfect 10 for 10 at the free throw line, with NSU shooting 84.4% (27-32) at the stripe. Obi Agu had 18 off the bench, one short of matching his career mark. Christian Cook added 15, and Tylor Arnold scored 11.
Through the first six games, NSU has not adjusted its starting lineup.
Nebraska-Kearney's two wins have come against non-NCAA programs, with four players averaging double-figure scoring. Darrian Nebeker is third in the MIAA, averaging 19.4 points per game, and paced the Lopers with 19 points while playing all 40 minutes in their loss to Rogers State.
The RiverHawks swept the home-and-home series last season and are 3-6 all-time at UNK. Nebraska-Kearney leads the overall series 14-7.
Tip-off Saturday is slated for 4 p.m. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
