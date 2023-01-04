Northeastern State will return home for the first time in 2023 to host its in-state rivals (8/9) Central Oklahoma Thursday, Jan. 5 inside the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks (7-5, 4-3 MIAA) are playing its second-ranked opponent within a week and third overall this season. NSU fended off Missouri Western, 75-73, on Monday, Jan. 2 for their first win in St. Joseph since 2013. Dillon Bailey drilled a pair of free throws with :00.6 left to lead the RiverHawks to the road win. Central (13-1, 7-1 MIAA) will come to Tahlequah on a six-game winning streak.
Christian Cook leads the RiverHawks in scoring this season with 17.7 points per game, good for third-best in the MIAA. At the free-throw line, he is one of the best in the nation, shooting 93.9%. Rashad Perkins is second on the team with 14.3 points per game and leads in rebounding (4.5 rpg). As a team, the RiverHawks are shooting 52.1% as a group which is second-best in the MIAA.
Northeastern State has played the same starting lineup in all 11 games. The RiverHawks and Central Missouri are the only MIAA teams to play with the same starting lineup this season.
Central Oklahoma's wheelhouse this season has been its defense which allows just 57.8 points per game, the fourth lowest in the nation. Jaden Wells leads the MIAA in scoring 19.6 points per game and has averaged 14.2 ppg in four meetings with NSU.
The RiverHawks have dropped three straight to UCO, with the most recent meeting being in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinal in March. Central Oklahoma leads the overall series 104-61.
Tip-off is slated for Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game online at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.