Northeastern State men's basketball will host its final home game of 2022 Saturday with its Green Country rival Rogers State.
Both teams have been off for nearly a week; the RiverHawks are 5-3 (2-2 MIAA), with its last contest being a 59-58 home setback to Emporia State. Christian Cook turned in his third 20-point performance of the year with a team-high 26 points against the Hornets. Rogers State (7-3, 3-1 MIAA) has won five of their last six games and overcame a 17-point halftime defect to beat Washburn 88-81 Saturday in Claremore.
The meeting will be the seventh between a pair of NSU men's basketball alums in, head coaches Ja Havens and Justin Barkley. Havens has gotten the best of RSU in the last three tilts between the two programs.
Cook leads the RiverHawks in scoring this season with 17.5 points per game and needs 28 to reach 750 in his career. At the free throw line, Cook is one of the best in the nation missing just one of 23 attempts. Rashad Perkins is averaging 14.9 points, and Dillon Bailey has 13.3 points per outing.
Through eight games, NSU has not adjusted its starting lineup.
Rogers State is fifth in the MIAA, scoring 75.5 per outing, and is shooting close to 50 percent from the field. Joey Saracco leads the Hillcats with 14.9 points per game. On the road this season, RSU has lost twice in three games.
The Hillcats lead the overall series 8-4 over the RiverHawks; Northeastern State has won four of the previous five meetings.
Tip-off Saturday is slated for 3:30 p.m. fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.