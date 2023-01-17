NSU men's basketball returns to Tahlequah and will host a midweek MIAA contest Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Missouri Southern.
The RiverHawks (9-6, 6-5 MIAA) are reeling from a 76-68 setback at Lincoln Saturday, Jan. 14, where inconsistent shooting in each half was too much to overcome. Northeastern State led that contest into the final six minutes, with Christian Cook pacing the team for the seventh time this season with 17 points.
Missouri Southern (11-5, 7-3 MIAA) comes to NSU after seeing a seven-game winning streak snapped Saturday in overtime (83-79) to Emporia State. This season, the Lions are undefeated in all four of their MIAA road games. Missouri Southern shares its offense with fourth players averaging over 10 points per game. Ndongo Ndaw leads the MIAA with 23 blocks and is sixth with 6.8 rebounds per game.
Christian Cook is fifth in the MIAA in scoring with 16.5 points per game and has landed 829 points in 67 games. Dillon Bailey has scored at least 10 points in the last eight games and is 10th in the MIAA, averaging 14.1 points per game. Obi Agu has averaged nearly 10 points in the previous two games while shooting 80% from the field. The RiverHawks are second in the MIAA, shooting 50.7% from the field and are a league-best 41.7% from the arc.
The Lions lead the series 27-19 over Northeastern State and have won the last three meetings. While at home, NSU has controlled the series 14-5 over Missouri Southern.
Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
