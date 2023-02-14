The RiverHawks will look to halt a five-game skid Wednesday, Feb. 15 and keep their postseason hopes alive when they face Newman on the road.
With four regular-season games remaining, Northeastern State (10-12, 7-11 MIAA) is tied with Central Missouri and Missouri Western for ninth place. One of those three teams will be left out of the MIAA Tournament at the end of next week's regular-season finale.
Injuries have not been kind for the RiverHawks; they have been limited to eight players or fewer available in their previous five games. They were able to get all three of their leading scorers back on the floor Saturday, Feb. 11 for the first time in three weeks, but they were held to 43 points by Northwest Missouri.
Newman (7-17, 3-15 MIAA) isn't mathematically out of the MIAA Tournament, but out needs to win all four of its remaining games and needs some help elsewhere. The Jets are a 5-6 team this season when playing on their home floor but have struggled defensively in its last two games, allowing a pair of 90-point games to Washburn and Emporia State.
Northeastern State did have to rally at home this season in the first meeting with the Jets in a 64-56 win inside the Event Center. Newman ran out of gas in the second half missing 14 of their final 18 shot attempts in the last 12 minutes. Northeastern State out-scored the Jets 24-to-9 in that span, with freshman Anthony Allen being a spark scoring eight points.
Christian Cook is seventh in the MIAA in scoring with 16.7 points per game and has landed 882 points in 68 games. Dillon Bailey has scored at least 10 points in all but six of the 22 games played this season and is 13th in the MIAA, averaging 14.2 points per game. Despite the recent offensive woes, the RiverHawks are second in the MIAA shooting 48% from the field.
Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.