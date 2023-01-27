Northeastern State will return to Kansas Saturday, Jan. 28, where they will meet Washburn in continued Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association play.
In the first meeting between the two programs, NSU (10-8, 7-7 MIAA) edged the Ichabods in overtime, 81-78, in Tahlequah. The previous three contests with Washburn have swung the RiverHawks' way, but all in dramatic fashion, with results within three points.
The RiverHawks will head to Washburn, coming off a 69-60 setback Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Emporia State. Northeastern State led the game into the midway mark of the second half but went scoreless for nearly three minutes, allowing seven unanswered ESU points. Emporia State never trailed the rest of the way closing the game on a 20-9 run. The RiverHawks shot 4-for-14 in the final eight minutes of the contest.
Washburn (9-9, 6-6 MIAA) has rattled off four consecutive wins and held off a late charge from Rogers State Thursday, Jan. 26, 78-67, in Topeka. The Ichabods have four players averaging over 10 points per game, with Andrew Orr leading the team with 13.3 points. Orr led Washburn with 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting in the previous meeting with Northeastern State.
Christian Cook is third in the MIAA in scoring with 17.2 points per game and has landed 875 points in 67 games. Dillon Bailey has scored at least 10 points in 10 of the last 11 games and is 11th in the MIAA, averaging 14.2 points per game. Rashad Perkins has averaged 16.6 points over the previous three games and has led the team in scoring five times this season. The RiverHawks are fourth nationally, shooting 41.1% from the arc this season.
Northeastern State and Washburn have met 20 times, with the series split down the middle. As the road team, NSU is 3-6 and has yet to win back-to-back games against Washburn in Topeka.
Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
