Following a week off, Northeastern State returns to the court Sunday, Dec. 11 to host Emporia State in continued Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association play.
The RiverHawks (5-2, 2-1 MIAA) last played on Dec. 3 and beat Nebraska-Kearney 85-62 on the road. Tristan Green turned in his best performance of the season, shooting 9 for 11 from the field for 20 points. Emporia State (7-1, 1-1 MIAA) will come to Tahlequah ranked No. 16 nationally in the latest NCAA D-II Coaches Poll, but suffered its first setback of the season Thursday, Dec. 8 at Rogers State, 75-68.
Northeastern State is 4-1 at home this year and ranked second nationally, shooting the ball at a 54.6% clip. Christian Cook is ranked sixth in the MIAA, scoring 16.3 points per game, and is 11th nationally with a 95.2% free throw percentage. Rashad Perkins is averaging 15.9 per game and leads the MIAA in shooting percentage at 57.4.
Through the first seven games, NSU has not adjusted its starting lineup.
Emporia State's defense is eighth nationally, with teams shooting 37.1%, and leads the MIAA with 17.6 made free throws per game. Owen Long is fifth nationally at the free throw line shooting 96%. The Hornets are led in scoring by Alijah Comithier (14.6 ppg); he was an All-Region selection at UC-Colorado Springs.
The Hornets swept the home-and-home series last season; NSU is 11-17 when facing Emporia State. At home, Northeastern State trails the series 6-8.
Tip-off Sunday is slated for 3:30 p.m.; fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
