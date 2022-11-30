Northeastern State men's basketball leaves Tahlequah for the first time this season and will visit Fort Hays State Thursday, Dec. 1.
The RiverHawks have a 4-1 overall mark, winning three consecutive games, and opened MIAA play Monday, Nov. 28 with an overtime 81-78 victory over Washburn. Heading into Thursday, Fort Hays State (5-1) is riding a five-game win streak into their MIAA opener. The Tigers own a 10-game winning streak on their home court.
Northeastern State has dropped five straight to the Tigers and are seeking its first win in Hays since Feb. 28, 2014 (75-72). In 11 previous meetings in Gross Memorial Coliseum, Northeastern State teams have won twice. Christian Cook is fifth among players in the MIAA with 17.6 points per game and 23rd nationally at the free throw line shooting 94.1%. The COVID-sophomore has turned in a pair of 20-point performances this season and had the go-ahead free throws to hand NSU a win Monday.
Rashad Perkins averages 17 points per game, and Dillon Bailey averages 14 points.
Through the first five games, NSU has not adjusted its starting lineup.
Fort Hays State's defense has held teams to a national-best 32.8% clip in shooting, allowing just 50.8 points per game. They are fifth nationally at the free throw line, shooting 84%. Kaleb Hammeke, an All-MIAA second-team selection one year ago, leads the Tigers in scoring with 15.3 points per game. In four outings against NSU, he has averaged 9.8 points.
The Tigers lead the overall series 15-7 over Northeastern State.
Tip-off Thursday is slated for 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
