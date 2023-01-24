A key stretch of road games awaits NSU men's basketball Wednesday, Jan. 25, where they will travel to Kansas to face Emporia State for the second time this season.
Northeastern State (10-7, 7-6 MIAA) will play its next three games on the road and will look to find consistency on the floor. The team is 4-3 since the start of the New Year and has led into the half of two losses and recovered from double-digit deficits in two wins. The most recent was on Saturday, Jan. 21 in an 80-67 win at home against Pittsburg State. Northeastern State trailed as many as 11 past the halfway mark of the first half.
Emporia State (15-4, 9-4 MIAA) is coming off a 73-54 home loss Sunday to Fort Hays State and saw a five-game winning streak snapped. The Hornets were out-rebounded 34-19 while getting outscored 34-12 in the paint and 10-2 on second-chance points in the loss to the Tigers. Owen Long leads Emporia State with an MIAA-high 58 made three-pointers this season.
Christian Cook is third in the MIAA in scoring with 17.2 points per game and has landed 875 points in 67 games. Dillon Bailey has scored at least 10 points in nine of the last 10 games and is 12th in the MIAA, averaging 14.2 points per game. Rashad Perkins has averaged 17.5 points in the last two games and has shot 43.5% from the field. The RiverHawks are fifth nationally, shooting 41.7% from the arc this season.
The Hornets lead the series 18-11 over Northeastern State and have won the previous five meetings. In the first tilt between the two programs this season, the RiverHawks were edged 59-58 by the Hornets on Dec. 15 in Tahlequah.
Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
