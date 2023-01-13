Northeastern State closes its Missouri swing on the schedule with its eighth clash at Lincoln Saturday, Jan. 14.
The RiverHawks (9-5, 6-4 MIAA) have won three of its last four games and are coming off a 74-63 victory at Central Missouri on Thursday, Jan. 12. NSU dug themselves out of a 15-point first-half deficit and had five players in double-figures for the first time this season. Tylor Arnold paced the RiverHawks on the floor with 19 points and was a pair of rebounds short of a double-double.
After being picked last by the MIAA Media in the Preseason Poll, Lincoln has been the mid-season surprise. Holding a 9-4 overall record (5-4 MIAA), the Blue Tigers have already doubled their win total from one season ago and are coming off a 76-74 overtime win over Rogers State Thursday, Jan. 12. Lincoln is third nationally with 15.08 offensive rebounds per game. Kevin Kone averages a double-double with 14.1 points and an MIAA-high 12.9 rebounds per game.
The RiverHawks are sixth nationally and lead the MIAA in three-point percentage (41.9%) and 15th in NCAA-DII with 17.6 assists per game. Christian Cook is sixth in the MIAA in scoring with 16.4 points per game and has landed 812 points in 65 games. Dillon Bailey has scored at least 10 points in the last seven games and is 10th in the MIAA, averaging 14.3 points per game. Rashad Perkins has averaged 14 points per game over the previous five games while shooting 56.2% from the field.
Northeastern State leads the overall series 8-6 over the Blue Tigers but is 3-4 all-time inside Jason Gym. Lincoln this season holds a 6-2 record on their home court.
Tip-off is slated for Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
