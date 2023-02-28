KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Northeastern State men's basketball earned three All-MIAA Men's Basketball accolades Tuesday, with Association officials announcing its postseason awards.
Christian Cook earned a Third Team nod, with Dillon Bailey and Rashad Perkins being Honorable Mention selections.
Cook spent most of the season as one of the MIAA's top-scoring threats before missing three weeks due to injury. Despite this, he finished the regular season eighth in the MIAA, averaging 16.1 points per game, and led NSU in scoring nine times.
Bailey finished the season as the MIAA's Final Athlete of the Week and averaged 15.5 points per game. He is one of three players in the MIAA this season to turn in a pair of 30-point performances and was ninth overall in scoring among MIAA players.
Perkins averaged 12.8 points per game this season with a shooting percentage of 49.1, which was ninth overall in the MIAA. The senior had 17 games this season with at least ten points and 51 overall in three seasons at NSU.
MIAA Honors were announced before the postseason tournament. The RiverHawks qualified as the No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 Missouri Southern Wednesday at 2:15 P.M.
2023 MIAA Postseason Awards
Player of the Year – Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Senior
Defensive Player of the Year – Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Senior
Freshman of the Year – Bennett Stirtz – Northwest Missouri
Coach of the Year – Ben MCollum – Northwest Missouri
2023 MIAA All-Defensive Team
Curtis Haywood – Central Oklahoma, Senior
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt – Emporia State, Sophomore
Bjarni Jonsson – Fort Hays State, Junior
Kevin Kone – Lincoln, Senior
Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Senior
2023 All-MIAA First Team
Jaden Wells – Central Oklahoma, Sophomore
Owen Long – Emporia State, Junior
Kaleb Hammeke – Fort Hays State, Sophomore
Artese Stapleton – Lincoln, Senior
Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Senior
2023 All-MIAA Second Team
Curtis Haywood – Central Oklahoma, Senior
Camryn Givens – Central Oklahoma, Senior
Kevin Kone – Lincoln, Senior
Bennett Stirtz – Northwest Missouri, Freshman
Wes Dreamer – Northwest Missouri, Junior
2023 All-MIAA Third Team
Alijah Comithier – Emporia State, Junior
Christian Cook – Northeastern State, Sophomore
Chris Whitaker – Rogers State, Senior
Joey Saracco – Rogers State, Senior
Andrew Orr – Washburn, Sophomore
2023 All-MIAA Honorable Mention
Central Missouri: Gaven Pinkley, Senior
Emporia State: Kaden Evans, Sophomore
Fort Hays State: Elijah Nnanabu, Sophomore – Bjarni Jonsson, Junior
Lincoln: Sevon Witt, Senior
Missouri Southern: Vinson Sigmon Jr., Junior – Winston Dessesow, Junior – Avery Taggart, Sophomore – Christian Bundy, Senior
Missouri Western: Will Eames, Senior – Julius Dixon, Sophomore – Taye Fields, Sophomore
Nebraska Kearney: Darrian Nebeker, Senior
Newman: Stevie Strong, Sophomore
Northeastern State: Dillon Bailey, Sophomore – Rashad Perkins, Senior
Pittsburg State: Deshaun English II, Junior
Rogers State: Sherwyn Devonish-Prince, Senior
