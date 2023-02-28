KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Northeastern State men's basketball earned three All-MIAA Men's Basketball accolades Tuesday, with Association officials announcing its postseason awards.

Christian Cook earned a Third Team nod, with Dillon Bailey and Rashad Perkins being Honorable Mention selections.

Cook spent most of the season as one of the MIAA's top-scoring threats before missing three weeks due to injury. Despite this, he finished the regular season eighth in the MIAA, averaging 16.1 points per game, and led NSU in scoring nine times.

Bailey finished the season as the MIAA's Final Athlete of the Week and averaged 15.5 points per game. He is one of three players in the MIAA this season to turn in a pair of 30-point performances and was ninth overall in scoring among MIAA players.

Perkins averaged 12.8 points per game this season with a shooting percentage of 49.1, which was ninth overall in the MIAA. The senior had 17 games this season with at least ten points and 51 overall in three seasons at NSU.

MIAA Honors were announced before the postseason tournament. The RiverHawks qualified as the No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 Missouri Southern Wednesday at 2:15 P.M.

2023 MIAA Postseason Awards

Player of the Year – Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Senior

Defensive Player of the Year – Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Senior

Freshman of the Year – Bennett Stirtz – Northwest Missouri

Coach of the Year – Ben MCollum – Northwest Missouri

2023 MIAA All-Defensive Team

Curtis Haywood – Central Oklahoma, Senior

Peyton Rogers-Schmidt – Emporia State, Sophomore

Bjarni Jonsson – Fort Hays State, Junior

Kevin Kone – Lincoln, Senior

Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Senior

2023 All-MIAA First Team

Jaden Wells – Central Oklahoma, Sophomore

Owen Long – Emporia State, Junior

Kaleb Hammeke – Fort Hays State, Sophomore

Artese Stapleton – Lincoln, Senior

Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Senior

2023 All-MIAA Second Team

Curtis Haywood – Central Oklahoma, Senior

Camryn Givens – Central Oklahoma, Senior

Kevin Kone – Lincoln, Senior

Bennett Stirtz – Northwest Missouri, Freshman

Wes Dreamer – Northwest Missouri, Junior

2023 All-MIAA Third Team

Alijah Comithier – Emporia State, Junior

Christian Cook – Northeastern State, Sophomore

Chris Whitaker – Rogers State, Senior

Joey Saracco – Rogers State, Senior

Andrew Orr – Washburn, Sophomore

2023 All-MIAA Honorable Mention

Central Missouri: Gaven Pinkley, Senior

Emporia State: Kaden Evans, Sophomore

Fort Hays State: Elijah Nnanabu, Sophomore – Bjarni Jonsson, Junior

Lincoln: Sevon Witt, Senior

Missouri Southern: Vinson Sigmon Jr., Junior – Winston Dessesow, Junior – Avery Taggart, Sophomore – Christian Bundy, Senior

Missouri Western: Will Eames, Senior – Julius Dixon, Sophomore – Taye Fields, Sophomore

Nebraska Kearney: Darrian Nebeker, Senior

Newman: Stevie Strong, Sophomore

Northeastern State: Dillon Bailey, Sophomore – Rashad Perkins, Senior

Pittsburg State: Deshaun English II, Junior

Rogers State: Sherwyn Devonish-Prince, Senior

