TULSA - Northeastern State closed out the fall season with its second win, as they claimed the Tulsa Cup in a sudden death tiebreaker Tuesday, Oct. 25 at The Club at Indian Springs.
The RiverHawks fired off the low round Tuesday (291), and it propelled them three spots on the leaderboard, where they took a late one-stroke advantage. Southwestern would pull even with NSU on the final pin, with both teams shooting a 590 two-round score.
NSU would get birdies from Carlos Gomez and Brett Wilcoxen in a tiebreaker hole for a two-under. The Bulldogs shot an even-par to hand the RiverHawks the team win.
"Gutsy, gritty, and courageous rally on the final five holes today when we knew we had a chance," said head coach Scott Varner. "This is our fourth win in the last ten tournaments, championship character breeds champions."
Gabe Replogle claimed a career-best finish and was tied for third place overall with a 143 (72-71). The junior was named to the All-Tournament team and was the best finisher among MIAA players.
Christian Yanovitch had four birdies Tuesday and was ninth overall on the leaderboard scoring a 147 (77-70). Brett Wilcoxen was tied for 12th place, shooting a 149 (74-75), and Carlos Gomez carded a 151 (76-75), leading the fifth-year senior tied for 19th place.
Fall 2003 is the most recent time an NSU men's golf team claimed two team championships in the first half of the season.
The RiverHawks will be off until February 2023, when they will return to action for the spring section of its schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.