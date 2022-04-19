INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Behind a 302 score in the final round of the MIAA Championship, Northeastern State slipped back a spot and finished in fifth place, carding a 900 on the par-72, 6752-yard WinterStone Golf Course.
Despite having three players in the top-15 on the leaderboard, the RiverHawks couldn't overcome a pair of 80+ individual rounds Tuesday. Carlos Gomez and Gabe Replogle shot even 72s to lead the team.
Brayden Strickland earned his first career top-10 finish and was tied for eighth place overall with a 222 (75-70-77). Replogle was a stroke behind him on the leaderboard, tied for tenth place (77-74-72).
Gomez moved up ten spots Tuesday and was tied for 15th place, shooting a 226 (80-74-72). Christian Yanovitch was tied for 28th, and Brett Wilcoxen finished tied for 35th.
As a team, NSU was fourth with 153 pars and tied for fourth with 35 birdies.
Rogers State claimed the MIAA Championship with an 875 score, beating Central Missouri by 16 strokes.
Northeastern State will most likely be a qualifier for the NCAA Super Regional on May 5-7 in Noblesville, Ind. NCAA postseason announcements will be made on April 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.