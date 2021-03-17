WINGATE, N.C. – Northeastern State men's golf moved up one place on the leaderboard to finish sixth at the Hargett Memorial Invitational Tuesday.
For the second straight round, NSU turned in the lowest team score and, despite a three-hour rain delay, turned in a 297. The RiverHawks shot a three-round total of 895 (307-291-297).
Tulsa native Carlos Gomez recorded his second consecutive top-five finish and tied for fourth place with a 220 (74-72-74). Ryan Morant matched Gomez on the course Tuesday and turned in his best tournament performance to finish tied for 15th (79-71-74=224), while Brayden Strickland tied for 17th with a score of 225 (78-73-74).
Grant Hynes eagled the eighth pin Tuesday and carded a three-over to finish with a 229 score (76-78-75). Gabe Replogle finished with a 234 (79-75-80).
Northeastern State finished with the fourth-most pars (154) and led all teams with five eagles.
In a tightly contested tournament, NSU was just eight strokes off champion Erskine College that finished with an 887.
Next, NSU will travel to Topeka, Kansas, for the Washburn Invitational March 22-23.
Team Scores
6. Northeastern State 307-291-297=895
NSU Individual Scores
T5. Carlos Gomez 74-72-74=220
T15. Ryan Morant 79-71-74=224
T17. Brayden Strickland 78-73-74=225
T33. Grant Hynes 76-78-75=229
T46. Gabe Replogle 79-75-80=234
