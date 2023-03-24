NORMAN – The Northeastern State men's golf program climbed back into the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll and is ranked No. 25 nationally.
The RiverHawks are the only MIAA program in the top 25 and the third-highest Oklahoma NCAA D-II program.
In eight tournaments, NSU holds a .841 win percentage (90-17) against its competitors, with three team wins, and has a half-point lead in the MIAA regular season standings. Christian Yanovitch leads the RiverHawks with a 73.17 per-round average and a .896 win percentage (558-65). The sophomore leads the MIAA field for its Athlete of the Year with 30.5 points through three designated events.
Northeastern State closes its regular season in Phoenix, Arizona, with the Palm Valley Classic on April 3-4.
