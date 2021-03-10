LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Northeastern State University Men's Golf finished where they started the day and placed third overall at the Warrior Invitational Tuesday afternoon. The RiverHawks turned in a 305 score and finished the two-round tournament with a 615.
Behind a tournament-low round of 70, Carlos Gomez rocketed up the leaderboard to finish tied for fourth place overall on a 150 score. Gomez limited himself to a pair of bogeys while landing four birdies and 12 pars.
Grant Hynes matched Gomez on the leaderboard with two rounds of 75 for a top-5 finish.
Gabe Replogle slipped six spots and was tied for eighth place, carding a 151 (74-77).
Brayden Strickland scored a 164 (82-82), and Ryan Morant shot a two-round total of 166 (84-82)
MIAA teams made up the top-three, with Washburn edging Missouri Western by a shot with a 601 score. The Ichabods' Andrew Beckler took medalist honors by three shots with a 146.
Northeastern State heads to the east coast next to play in a tournament in North Carolina on March 15-16.
Team Scores
3. Northeastern State - 615 (311-304) +39
NSU Individual Scores
T4. Grant Hynes - 150 (75-75)
T4. Carlos Gomez - 150 (80-70)
T8. Gabe Replogle - 151 (74-77)
T36. Brayden Strickland - 164 (82-82)
40. Ryan Morant - 166 (84-82)
