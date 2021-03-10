Carlos Gomez

Carlos Gomez

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Northeastern State University Men's Golf finished where they started the day and placed third overall at the Warrior Invitational Tuesday afternoon. The RiverHawks turned in a 305 score and finished the two-round tournament with a 615.

Behind a tournament-low round of 70, Carlos Gomez rocketed up the leaderboard to finish tied for fourth place overall on a 150 score. Gomez limited himself to a pair of bogeys while landing four birdies and 12 pars.

Grant Hynes matched Gomez on the leaderboard with two rounds of 75 for a top-5 finish.

Gabe Replogle slipped six spots and was tied for eighth place, carding a 151 (74-77).

Brayden Strickland scored a 164 (82-82), and Ryan Morant shot a two-round total of 166 (84-82)

MIAA teams made up the top-three, with Washburn edging Missouri Western by a shot with a 601 score. The Ichabods' Andrew Beckler took medalist honors by three shots with a 146.

Northeastern State heads to the east coast next to play in a tournament in North Carolina on March 15-16.

Team Scores

3. Northeastern State - 615 (311-304) +39

NSU Individual Scores

T4. Grant Hynes - 150 (75-75)

T4. Carlos Gomez - 150 (80-70)

T8. Gabe Replogle - 151 (74-77)

T36. Brayden Strickland - 164 (82-82)

40. Ryan Morant - 166 (84-82)

Tags

Trending Video