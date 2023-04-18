After two days Northeastern State University sits in a three-way tie for first place at the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association Conference Tournament.
The RiverHawks currently sit in a three-way tie with Washburn and Missouri Southern State. All three teams sit +14 on the tournament with a total of 590.
NSU held a three-stroke lead after day one. The RiverHawks carded a four over 289 score day.
Gage Repogle led the way for NSU and the field. Repogle shot a three-under 69 to lead the field.
Christian Yanovitch came in in fifth-place shooting an even-par 72. Brett Wilcoxen shot a one-over 71 and sat in seventh place. Carlos Gomez and Ryan Morant both came in with a 75 good for a tie in 17th place.
Day two was less kind to NSU however. After shooting just four strokes over par on day one the RiverHawks, and the rest of the field, saw their scores rise on the second day.
After leading through nine holes NSU found themselves slipping into second place but bounced back during the closing holes of the back nine.
Repogle lost his No. 1 spot but still led the RiverHawks with a 76 good to keep him in fifth place. Two RiverHawks, Gomez and Wilcoxen, sit in a tie for sixth place with 148s.
Yankovitch struggled as he posted a 77 on day two for a 149 two-day total. Morant brought in a 79.
The RiverHawks will close out the MIAA Conference Tournament on Wednesday, April 19, playing in the final waves of tee times.
