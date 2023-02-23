Northeastern State withstood a second-half comeback attempt by Lincoln and earned a much-needed 73-69 home win Thursday evening.
The victory snapped a seven-game skid for the RiverHawks and moved them tied for ninth place in the MIAA standings with one game remaining on the schedule. The top ten teams in the final regular season standings will advance to the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City next Wednesday. Central Missouri, the RiverHawks' next foe, sits one game back of NSU for the final transfer spot into the tournament.
Thursday's contest looked like a walkover for NSU fans, with the RiverHawks shooting a blistering 61.3 percent in the first half and carrying a 44-25 lead into the intermission.
The Blue Tigers (17-8, 13-8 MIAA) made it a game and charged out of the locker room using a 30-10 run through the first 9:21 of the second stanza to overtake the RiverHawks 55-54. Northeastern State shot 3-for-11 during the Lincoln run, while the Blue Tigers were red hot at the arc, making all four attempts.
The contest stayed within two possessions the rest of the way, but it was a layup from Christian Cook at the 3:47 mark that gave NSU a 65-63 lead that would be the turning point. Northeastern State never relinquished the lead again as the Blue Tigers went 0-for-3 from the field in the final two minutes. Back-to-back buckets from NSU inside the last 15 seconds derailed Lincoln's comeback.
Northeastern State had four in double figures, with Rashad Perkins and Obi Agu leading the team with 16 points. Dillon Bailey was a rebound short of a double-double with 15 points and nine boards. Christian Cook added 14 points.
The RiverHawks improve to 11-14 (8-13 MIAA) and will close out the regular season with Central Missouri at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
