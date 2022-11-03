RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Ryan McCully and Flynn Semmerling highlighted 13 GAC/MIAA All-Conference Awards Thursday morning.
For the second consecutive season, team captain Ryan McCully, a senior defender from Wichita, Kan., took top academic honors and was named the league's Elite Scholar-Athlete. Luan Lamas joined ten others in the GAC/MIAA as Distinguished Scholar-Athlete.
McCully was also a First Team selection with a breakout offensive season with seven goals and three assists.
Semmerling is one of four student-athletes to be a unanimous First Team selection and was named GAC/MIAA Offensive Player of the Year. The senior is tenth nationally with 14 goals and is third among active players in NCAA D-II with 47 career goals. This is the fifth postseason conference award for Semmerling and the second First Team Honor.
On the GAC/MIAA Second Team, NSU had four players earn recognition. Daniel Burton, Niklas Kirhoff, Martin Martinez, and Scott Woods are all first-time GAC/MIAA postseason honorees.
Burton, Kirhoff, and Woods are all vital to NSU's defense, with eight shutouts.
Donovan Aparicio, Jack Barrier, Davi Dornelles, and Miguel Torres were selected as part of the Honorable Mention Team.
A total of 46 student-athletes were selected from the seven programs that sponsor men's soccer.
• Offensive Player of the Year: Flynn Semmerling, Northeastern State
• Midfielder of the Year: Ethan Doud, Fort Hays State
• Defensive Player of the Year: Alvaro Sanchez, Southern Nazarene
• Newcomer of the Year: Unaiz Shajani, Southern Nazarene
• Coach of the Year: Derek Larkin, Rogers State
• Elite Scholar Athlete: Ryan McCully, Northeastern State
