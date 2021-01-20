Northeastern State men's soccer is tabbed to finish in third place in a preseason vote by the Great American Conference and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association men's soccer coaches, league officials announced on Wednesday morning.
The RiverHawks earned 27 points and are coming off a 2019 season where they went 11-8 and 9-5 in GAC/MIAA action.
Rogers State, the 2019 GAC/MIAA Tournament champions, was narrowly picked to win this year's title with 34 points and earned four first-place tallies. Fort Hays State came in second with 31 points and the remaining three first-place votes.
Coming in behind NSU is Harding, who had 20 points, Newman with 18, Southern Nazarene (9), and Ouachita Baptist rounded out the poll with eight points.
The NSU men's soccer program returns seven of its top 11 minute getters and 62 of its 80 points (77.5 percent).
GAC/MIAA play for this spring will consist of six matches, with each team playing each other once and concluding with a conference tournament. Northeastern State will open GAC/MIAA action on Feb. 20 in Searcy, Ark. with Harding. The RiverHawks have three GAC/MIAA matches scheduled in Tahlequah starting on Feb. 24 with Southern Nazarene.
