RUSSELLVILLE, Arkansas – Two Northeastern State University Men's Soccer players were placed on the First Team and five individual GAC/MIAA All-Conference Awards Friday the conference office announced.
Senior defender James Doyle headlined the group as he was named to the all-conference team for the fourth time in his career. He led the conference in points with 13, averaged a goal per match and was the Defender of the Week three times in 2021. Fellow England native, sophomore Sam Scarth, joined the team captain on the First Team. Scarth led the conference with seven assists, which was four better than the next best. His 1.17 per match led the nation.
Flynn Semmerling, a junior from Hamburg, Germany, earned his second all-conference recognition and was named to the Second Team. He scored three goals and played all but seven minutes of the spring.
Juniors Luis Soler and Ryan McCully were named to the Honorable Mention list. McCully, a defender from Wichita, Kansas, was third on the team in goals and second in assists. He tallied seven points over the six matches and it is his first GAC/MIAA recognition. NSU's midfielder and native of Bogota, Colombia, Soler, played all 557 minutes and assisted on two game-winning goals including the 3-2 double overtime victory at Harding. It is also Soler's first all-conference recognition.
The RiverHawks open GAC Semifinal play at Fort Hays State Saturday with kickoff at 1 p.m. Northeastern State finished with a 4-2 overall record and are the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
The full honoree list is below
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
FORT HAYS STATE – #9 Blake Arndt, F, So., Wichita Kansas
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ROGERS STATE – #6 Michael Turner, Sr., Romford England
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
FORT HAYS STATE – #9 Blake Arndt, F, So., Wichita Kansas
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
SOUTHERN NAZARENE – #11 Orlando Castro, F., Dallas, Texas
COACH OF THE YEAR
ROGERS STATE - Derek Larkin
All-GAC First Team
F - FORT HAYS STATE – #9 Blake Arndt, So., Wichita Kansas
F - NEWMAN – #9 Ignacio Lerech, Jr., Tucuman, Argentina
F - OUACHITA – #10 David Stankovic, So., Wylie, Texas
F - ROGERS STATE – #10 Jordan Watson, Sr., London England
M - FORT HAYS STATE – #21 Kevin Black, Fr., Wichita, Kansas
M - ROGERS STATE – #7 Callum Hubble, Sr., Chelmsford England
M - SOUTHERN NAZARENE – #8 Angel Lopez, Jr., The Colony, Texas
M - NORTHEASTERN STATE – #4 Sam Scarth, So., Liverpool, England
D - FORT HAYS STATE – #5 Alec Bevis, So., Wichita Kansas
D - NORTHEASTERN STATE – #15 James Doyle, Sr., Merseyside, England
D - HARDING – #9 Jack Savage, D, Jr., Carrollton Texas
D - ROGERS STATE – #6 Michael Turner, Sr., Romford England
GK - FORT HAYS STATE – #1 Kieran Brown, So., Kettering, Australia
All-GAC Second Team
F - SOUTHERN NAZARENE – #18 Nathaniel Mederos, Jr., Asuncion, Paraguay
F - SOUTHERN NAZARENE – #20 Juan Rodarte, So., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
F - ROGERS STATE – #8 Jaxon Pitt, Sr., Edmond Oklahoma
F - NORTHEASTERN STATE – #19 Flynn Semmerling, Jr., Hamburg, Germany
M - FORT HAYS STATE – #10 Taisei Arima, Fr., Machida, Japan
M - FORT HAYS STATE – #6 Nico Cortes, Fr., Santiago, Chile
M - ROGERS STATE – #20 Luke Morgan, So., Nottingshamshire England
M - SOUTHERN NAZARENE – #25 Eric Romero, So., Dallas, Texas
D - FORT HAYS STATE – #2 Antonio De La Torre, Sr., Dodge City, Kansas
D - ROGERS STATE – #24 Sebastian Hernandez, So., Broken Arrow Oklahoma
D - SOUTHERN NAZARENE – #2 Esteban Ramirez, Fr., Dallas, Texas
D - SOUTHERN NAZARENE – #5 Daniel Valdez, Fr., Deer Creek, Oklahoma
GK - ROGERS STATE – #0 Dillon Dean, Sr., Mustang Oklahoma
Honorable Mention All-GAC
M - OUACHITA – #23 Ebon Jordan, Fr., Cedar Hill, Texas
M - HARDING – #7 Georgios Petousis, MF, So., Asini, Greece
M - NORTHEASTERN STATE – #8 Luis Soler, Jr., Bogota, Colombia
M - OUACHITA – #6 Ryan Wilson, Sr., Rockwall, Texas
D - SOUTHERN NAZARENE – #3 Federico Anzoletti, Jr., Chioggia, Italy
D - OUACHITA – #12 Kobe Coleman, Jr., Georgetown, Texas
D - SOUTHERN NAZARENE – #12 Alexandre Da Silva, Sr., Sao Paulo, Brazil
D - FORT HAYS STATE – #3 Jonathan Gammelvind, Fr., Silkeborg, Denmark
D - HARDING – #4 Jaelen Jackson, D, Jr., Brampton Ontario, Canada
D - NORTHEASTERN STATE – #6 Ryan McCully, Jr., Wichita, Kansas
D - NEWMAN – # 20 Cole Thompson, So., Haysville, Kansas
GK - NEWMAN – #1 Jean Claude Consol, Sr., Aosta, Italy
GK - OUACHITA – #1 Matt Day, Jr., Texarkana, Texas
GK - SOUTHERN NAZARENE – #1 Ramiro Diez, Jr., Madrid, Spain
------
RUSSELLVILLE, Arkansas – Northeastern State's top two active career goal scorers, James Doyle and Flynn Semmerling, took the Great American Conference Defender and Offensive Player of the Week awards the league office announced Thursday afternoon.
Doyle claimed the top defensive award for the third time this season following his hat trick in the 7-0 win over Ouachita Baptist. He also assisted on a tally. The senior from Merseyside, England, had seven points in the match and led the conference with 13 points.
Semmerling scored twice in the second half outburst to close the regular season. The junior and Hamburg, Germany, native had seven shots with four on goal in the match. This season, he has scored three goals and played the second-most minutes for the RiverHawks.
Both players were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region Team in 2019.
The RiverHawks open GAC Semifinal play at Fort Hays State Saturday with kickoff at 1 p.m. Northeastern State finished with a 4-2 overall record and are the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.