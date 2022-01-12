INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Northeastern State Department of Athletics was named a finalist for the 2022 NCAA Division II Award of Excellence, an accolade recognizing initiatives in the past year that exemplify the Division II philosophy, community engagement, and student-athlete leadership.
Twenty-six schools and two conferences have been named finalists for the 2022 Division II Award of Excellence, an accolade recognizing initiatives in the past year that exemplify the Division II philosophy, community engagement, and student-athlete leadership. Six finalists were picked as at-large honorees for submitting a strong nomination that was not chosen as the finalist in their conference.
Division II honors its members each year for conducting events that promote student-athletes giving back and serving as leaders within their communities or on their campuses. A committee of athletics administrators determined this year's finalists. The national Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee selects the winner, who will be announced at the Division II business session on Jan. 22 at the 2022 NCAA Convention.
Northeastern State SAAC (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee) was recognized for its fifth annual "Trunk or Treat" Halloween activity to raise money for Make-A-Wish. Youths in the local community were invited to come on campus, dress up in costumes and connect with student-athletes.
Each finalist will receive $500. In addition, the winner will receive $2,500, the first runner-up will receive $1,250, and the second runner-up will receive $1,000. All prize money is intended to be used for future SAAC initiatives or community engagement events.
