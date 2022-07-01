Northeastern State stayed within its own program for its next baseball head coach hire.
James Cullinane was named the next man in charge of the program on Friday and replaces Jake Hendrick, who has accepted another position.
Cullinane has been at NSU for two seasons as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. It was a similar situation for Hendrick, who was the program's pitching coach for two seasons before becoming the head coach in July 2015.
"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to lead the Northeastern State University baseball program," Cullinane said in a press release. "I would like to thank President Turner and Director of Athletics John Sisemore for putting their trust in me. The amount of support I have received from the Northeastern State community has been overwhelming. I am eternally grateful and humbled by their faith in me."
It will be Cullinane's first head coaching opportunity. Before his arrival to Northeastern State, Cullinane, a native of San Francisco, was an assistant at Minnesota Crookston for two seasons and also played two years for the Golden Eagles.
Cullinane helped propel NSU's offense to one of the most potent in the nation in 2022. The RiverHawks were second nationally in home runs with 123, third in triples with 28, ninth in stolen bases with 130 and 11th in hits with 647.
Brock Reller, who spent two seasons with Cullinane at Minnesota Crookston before his arrival in Tahlequah, and Blake Freeman were both All-American selections as outfielders in 2022.
Reller, the program's second consensus All-American and also the MIAA Co-Player of the Year, hit. 338 with a team highs in home runs (28) and RBIs (87). Freeman led the RiverHawks with a .400 batting average, 92 hits and 27 stolen bases.
As a team, NSU hit .329 in 2022. The RiverHawks had 10 players in their lineup hit .300 or better, and six different players hit at least 10 home runs.
The RiverHawks went 38-18 overall and 22-11 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association last season under Hendrick's guidance. They advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history and the 38 wins were the most since 2000. NSU finished second in the MIAA regular season standings in both 2021 and 2022.
Hendrick, the 2021 MIAA Coach of the Year, posted a 162-155 career record in seven seasons as head coach. He coached three players -- Ryan Helsley, Ben Strahm and Nic Swanson -- who went on to be Major League Baseball draft picks. Helsley is the current closer for the St. Louis Cardinals and has an 0.88 earned run average over 25 appearances with six saves.
Hendrick coached seven All-Americans, 10 All-Central Region selections and 47 All-MIAA players.
